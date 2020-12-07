CoxHealth to add 33 more beds to COVID-19 ICU unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth announced Monday that the hospital plans to expand its COVID-19 ICU unit by adding 33 beds in the coming weeks.

According to a press release, this expansion will make the ICU home to 180 beds.

“We have said from the beginning that we would rather build spaces and not need them, then need them and not have them,” says Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. “Our great hope is that we never need this expansion to care for COVID-19 patients, but it will have been worth it to us to have it ready if we do.”

The project to expand the unit will cost the hospital $1 million and will start after construction is complete on another new unit in the hospital, which will potentially also be used initially for COVID-19 patients.

“CoxHealth has applied for additional staffing resources through the state, is bringing in traveling health professionals, and is aggressively hiring to help staff the new areas,” the release states.