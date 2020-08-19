CoxHealth school care program available for employees, university partners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An option is available to Springfield parents worried about their kids if they are an employee of CoxHealth or one of its university partners, including Evangel, OTC, and Drury.

CoxHealth school care program is open to kids in grades K through 6 and runs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A nurse will be on-site during the program and university partners will help tutor students.

Burrell Behavioral Health will also provide on-site support.

The program begins Monday, August 24 but you can still register. You can call Cox Learning Center South at 417-269-6775.