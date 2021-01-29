CoxHealth schedules COVID-19 vaccination for high-risk patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth will be giving COVID-19 vaccines to their high-risk patients.
The healthcare system will be contacting elegible patients through text message, automated call and email.
Physicians said they have developed a phased approach, allowing high-risk patients to sign up first for the vaccine.
The sign-up list will gradually be offered to others as space allows.
Below is the list of phases CoxHealth will be following:
- Age 80+ and BMI>40
- Age 80+ and diabetic or chronic lung disease
- Age 85+ and heart disease
- Age 85-84 and heart disease
- Remaining 80+ with none of the comorbidities above
- Age 75-79 and BMI>40 or diabetic or chronic lung disease
- Age 75-79 and heart disease
- Remaining 75-79 with none of the comorbidities above