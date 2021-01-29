CoxHealth schedules COVID-19 vaccination for high-risk patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth will be giving COVID-19 vaccines to their high-risk patients.

The healthcare system will be contacting elegible patients through text message, automated call and email.

Physicians said they have developed a phased approach, allowing high-risk patients to sign up first for the vaccine.

The sign-up list will gradually be offered to others as space allows.

Below is the list of phases CoxHealth will be following: