CoxHealth schedules COVID-19 vaccination for high-risk patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth will be giving COVID-19 vaccines to their high-risk patients.

The healthcare system will be contacting elegible patients through text message, automated call and email.

Physicians said they have developed a phased approach, allowing high-risk patients to sign up first for the vaccine.

The sign-up list will gradually be offered to others as space allows.

Below is the list of phases CoxHealth will be following:

  1. Age 80+ and BMI>40
  2. Age 80+ and diabetic or chronic lung disease
  3. Age 85+ and heart disease
  4. Age 85-84 and heart disease
  5. Remaining 80+ with none of the comorbidities above
  6. Age 75-79 and BMI>40 or diabetic or chronic lung disease
  7. Age 75-79 and heart disease
  8. Remaining 75-79 with none of the comorbidities above

