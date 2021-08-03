CoxHealth reports 14 COVID patients have died from Friday through Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the latest COVID-19 patients updates in the Cox system.

Edwards shared Cox has lost 14 patients from Friday through Monday, and there are 174 COVID positive inpatients. He says that number is down from the record high 187 CoxHealth experienced Sunday.

Covid update: 174 Covid positive inpatients, down from a high of 187 Sunday. Sad we lost 14 patients from Friday thru Monday. pic.twitter.com/t2UqgzK097 — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) August 3, 2021

Of the currently admitted COVID positive patents:

54 Greene County residents

28 Taney County residents

16 Christian County residents

16 Webster County residents

A data board shows the ages of currently admitted patients:

3 patients are between the ages of 0-17

25 are ages 40-49

39 are ages 50-59

34 are ages 60-69

35 are ages 70-79

Edwards and other CoxHealth leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday at 1:30 with more details about COVID patients in the hospital. This story will be updated with details from that conference.