CoxHealth plants metal tulips in honor of COVID-19 survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 300 metal tulips are planted at CoxHealth in Springfield Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Each flower is meant to represent five COVID-19 patients that were discharged from the hospital and are now back home with their families.

So far, around 1,500 survivors are represented. More flowers are planed to be planted each week as more patients recover from the virus.

Lisa Alexander, the president of the Coxhealth Foundation, said we often hear about the community’s losses, but the hospital wanted to take time to celebrate the wins too.

“We wanted to continue to bring hope to people and let them know that people are going home to their families and returning to their lives,” said Alexander.

The Arvest Bank Foundation donated $10,000 to this project, which covered the cost of the flowers.