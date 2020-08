SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The CoxHealth Center Harrison opened its doors on Monday, August 10, offering primary care to the surrounding areas.

Patients of all ages can be seen at the center, and services include primary care, management of chronic health conditions, sports physicals, preventative screenings, and minor procedures.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 715 Sherman Ave.

Patients can call 830-743-9744 to make an appointment.