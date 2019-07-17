Breaking News
CoxHealth offers apprenticeship program

Springfield, Mo.– CoxHealth is teaming up with OTC to offer paid training and tuition.

Participants of the 16-week medical assistant apprenticeship program will receive free tuition and earn a salary.

The program, designed to help individuals enter the health care profession, will include classes at OTC and training at CoxHealth facilities. The clinics will include working in the front office, urgent care, and physician’s offices.

CoxHealth says there’s even a chance at a career after completing the program.

The program is open to anyone with, or the equivalent of, a high school diploma.

All applications must be turned in by August 9, 2019.

Click here for more information or to fill out an application

