CoxHealth offers list of tips for those showing COVID-19 symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CoxHealth healthcare system developed a way for people to better safely manage their COVID-19 symptoms at home.

This CoxHealth website page offers tips for treating symptoms of the virus. Some of those tips include staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest.

Doctor Susan Graves, a family medicine physician at CoxHealth Republic, says this helps get more care to more people.

“We want to help our patients both in and out of the hospital. We hope COVID-19 positive patients use these tips and know that even though they are not physically in our hospital, we still are providing the best care for them,” says Dr. Graves.

At the bottom of the page, there are tips on how to avoid getting others sick and when someone with COVID-19 should go to urgent care.

CoxHealth also offers the Care Finder Tool on its website. This section helps people showing early symptoms figure out where to get tested.

