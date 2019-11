SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is looking to help those who may be ready to stop smoking with a new class called “Beat the Pack”.

The program is a four-week class beginning Tuesday, November 5.

Participants will learn step-by-step ways to stop smoking and facts about the habit.

Classes will be an hour-long from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Springfield and will cost $100 which could be covered by insurance.

Registration is required.