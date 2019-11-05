CoxHealth offering new services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning this month, families who are searching for pediatric oncology and hematology services will no longer have to travel to other cities to find care.

CoxHealth will soon offer those services right here in Springfield

Doctor Alok Kothari will serve as an on-site specialist thanks to a partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine where doctor Kothari is employed.

Doctor Kothari’s first clinic visits in Springfield will be held on November 12 and 13.

