CoxHealth nursing assistant dies after battle with COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — Family members and CoxHealth employees and are mourning the death of a medical assistant from a facility in Branson.

Marie Brumbaugh was 40 years old when she passed away after weeks of battling COVID-19.

Marie’s sister-in-law Hillary Brumbaugh says the family was shocked at how quick things escalated.

“Within three days of being at the hospital, they had her on a ventilator,” said Hillary, “We just couldn’t imagine losing our light. The light when she would bring in, she filled the room.”

Her mother, Sue Brumbaugh, recalls speaking to her daughter for those final few days.

“I’m hoping on some level, she heard us,” said Sue. “All of us would talk to her, laugh with her, sing to her. Sing her favorite songs right up until the end. It was really difficult because I couldn’t come and see her at all, but the video chats really helped.”

Marie’s father and mother traveled from Davenport, Iowa, after they first got the news that Marie was being put on a ventilator.

“I was on the phone with her just reading scripture, praying with her, talking to her. I’m on my way sweetheart. I’m gonna take care of your house, I’m gonna take care of Kenny [Marie’s daughter], I’m gonna take care of your cats. Don’t worry, mom’s coming.”

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards says Brumbaugh may have contracted the disease after caring for a patient who was undergoing routine clinic care.

The family has begun a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. CoxHealth has started a support and scholarship fund to help Marie’s youngest daughter.

“Kendilyn is ten years old, and Marie passed away without any life insurance, and so, that’s difficult enough, but it would help Keni tremendously,” said Sue.