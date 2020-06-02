CoxHealth now requires patients and visitors to wear masks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth requires all visitors and patients to wear a mask or face covering while inside one of their facilities.

This rule went into effect on June 2 and had no impact on the visitor restrictions in place at CoxHealth.

Children at the age of two and younger plus people with conditions that make breathing difficult are the only ones who are allowed not to wear a mask.

CoxHealth leadership says the masks are meant to keep patients and employees safe while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.

