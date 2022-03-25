SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth Board of Directors announced who will be the next President and CEO of the hospital.

Max Buetow has been named as the next President and CEO of CoxHealth and he is set to take on the position June 2022. Buetow will succeed Steve Edwards who has held the chief executive role since 2012 and is retiring at the end of May.

Buetow is currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading and managing operations for CoxHealth’s six regional hospitals, defining goals and performance standards, and coordinating operations across system service lines and departments.

Prior to becoming COO, Buetow served as Vice President of Cox Medical Group, leading more than 750 integrated physicians and providers, and CoxHealth’s Neuroscience Service Line, as well as in director roles for CoxHealth’s neurological clinics.

Buetow also pioneered the development of CoxHealth’s “super clinics” facilities that offer patients access to multiple dimensions of care in one location. The depth of experience from these roles as well as his vision for building on CoxHealth’s success were key factors in the Boards’ decision.

“In Max Buetow, we found the right person to continue CoxHealth’s high-level focus on patient care. He demonstrated his passion for this organization for our patients and for our 12,500 CoxHealth team members,” said Rob Fulp, Chair of CoxHealth’s Board of Directors. “We are excited for all he will bring to the table as we embark on CoxHealth’s next chapter. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Steve’s leadership and Max will continue to expand on the great work Steve has done.”

According to the press release, Buetow has worked closely with Edwards in the COO role and Edwards expressed his confidence in Buetow’s abilities to lead CoxHealth into the future role.