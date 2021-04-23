CoxHealth may need to reopen its COVID-19 ICU due to a rise in patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth President Steve Edwards shared an update on patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and hinted that the COVID-19 ICU is being prepped to reopen.

Edwards tweeted that the hospital has 26 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, with eight in the ICU.

“We are readying to reopen our dedicated Covid ICU as an important precaution to create capacity,” he said.

Edwards also added that the new COVID-19 variants are thought to be 60% more infectious and 60% higher mortality.

“A simple vaccine will prevent severe disease,” Edwards said.

The COVID ICU at Cox South was vacated in mid-February due to a low number of COVID-19 patients.

