CoxHealth lowers vaccine age requirement to 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth announced Wednesday that those 65 and older are now eligible to receive vaccines from the health system.

According to a Facebook post, available locations include Springfield, Branson, and Barton County.

Click here to register.

Cox has been operating on its own tier system that is different from Missouri’s system.

On Monday, the health system announced it was moving to a stage meant for 70-74-year-olds. The next stage includes those 65-69 WITH a BMI >40, diabetic, or chronic lung disease.

