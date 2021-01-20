CoxHealth looking for applicants for medical assistant program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local healthcare system is looking for people to apply for its paid medical assistant apprenticeship program.

According to CoxHealth, participants will have their books, tuition, uniforms and stethoscope provided for them. Thirty people will be chosen to participate in the program.

Classes at Springfield’s Ozarks Technical Community College are featured as well as training time at CoxHealth facilities.

Participants will work in clinics, urgent care buildings and physician offices. The 16-week program is open to anyone with a high school diploma or equivalent.

To apply for the program, those interested must do so online before the deadline on Feb. 25. Applicants can also apply on a separate website.