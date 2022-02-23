SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced they will ease up on protective measures to allow for more visitors.

President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards tweeted that at the height of omicron, the hospital had 896 positive COVID tests in a single day, but yesterday they only had 21.

“Safety is our first value, and we will continue to be more cautious than most hospitals,” says Edwards.

Edwards shared patient outcome numbers from his tweet.

Mercy lifted some restrictions last week. Visitors will no longer be screened upon entry into a Mercy facility, with an exception for isolated COVID-positive patients.