WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – CoxHealth is using grant funding to host rural COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the Ozarks.

Wednesday’s clinic was held for people in Willow Springs.

Those with CoxHealth said this initiative is to break down access barriers people may have.

They said rural CoxHealth clinics don’t normally offer COVID vaccinations due to training and requirements for temperature storing.

Now, they are bringing the vaccination to these people to prevent them from having to travel a far distance.

“I understand that sometimes they’re more of the difficult communities to reach out to, get the information to,” said CoxHealth Client Relations Representative, Brianna Cudworth. “We just want to be right there for them, providing the service. That way if they have questions, we can answer those questions and go over their concerns. It gives them the opportunity to talk with a nurse and really just some one-on-one private time with them.”

It’s all a part of a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant.

The HRSA grant is a part of the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence (RHCVC) Program, and it supports vaccine outreach in rural communities.

Here’s a list of other upcoming rural vaccination clinics:

Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Buffalo (119 N. Ash St, Buffalo, MO 65622)

Wednesday, May 25; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Marshfield (1245 Banning St, Marshfield, MO 65706)

Tuesday, May 31; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Cassville Medical Care Associates (75 Smithson Dr, Cassville, MO 65625)

Friday, June 3; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Crane (102 Courtney LN, Crane, MO 65633)

Wednesday, June 8; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Mount Vernon (10763 State HWY 39 Suite 199, Mount Vernon, MO 65712)

Thursday, June 9; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center of Shell Knob (25376 State HWY 39 Suite M300, Shell Knob, MO 65747)

Friday, June 10; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Aurora (106 Commerce Dr, Aurora, MO 65605)

Monday, June 13; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; CoxHealth Center Rogersville (151 Johnstown Dr, Rogersville, MO 65742)

Friday, June 17; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Medical One Clinic (29 NW 1st LN, Lamar, MO 64759)

Friday, June 17; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Golden City Clinic (403 Main St, Golden City, MO 64748)

Wednesday, June 22; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Family Pharmacy (1602 N. Main St, Mountain Grove, MO 65711)

Friday, June 24; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; CoxHealth Monett (1000 US 60, Monett, MO 65708)

The Pfizer Vaccine will be available for those 12 years and older, and doses are available for initial or booster doses.