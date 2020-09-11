CoxHealth honors first responders, provides free lunch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth took time to honor first responders in the area with a free lunch on Friday, Sept. 11.

First responders drove up and were handed lunch to-go while receiving plenty of thank yous along the way.

“This is our first responder free meal that we offer every year,” said Kerri Miller, CoxHealth volunteer Coordinator. “It’s extra special today because it’s 9/11. We also honor those that served during 9/11. By honoring our first responders it’s a way to carry that on and of honoring their service and what they do for our communities.”

The lunch is part of the health systems month long salute to first responders.