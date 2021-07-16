CoxHealth giving free lunches to area first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is hosting free barbecue lunches for area first responders for its sixth annual Salute to First Responders.
All lunches will be served to-go due to COVID-19.
Each boxed lunch includes a hamburger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookies and a drink.
The events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CoxHealth’s hospitals located at:
Cox Branson, Friday, July 30
Cox Barton County, Friday, Aug. 13
Cox North, Friday, Aug. 27
Cox Monett, Friday, Sept. 3
No RSVP is required.