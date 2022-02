SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Steve Edwards, President and CEO of CoxHealth Springfield, tweeted an update on the area’s COVID-19 numbers on February 1.

According to Edwards, CoxHealth in Springfield currently has 189 COVID-19 patients in-hospital.

In the month of January, the most demanding of any month of the pandemic so far, according to Edwards, the hospital saw over 840 COVID-19 admissions.

The hospital is reporting 95 COVID-19 related deaths in the month of January.