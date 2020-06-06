CoxHealth Fitness Centers reopening to members on June 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth Fitness Centers will be reopening to their members with limited hours and activities on June 17.

Only the fitness center in Williard will not reopen, because the layout of the facility would make social distancing difficult.

At all facilities that are open, there will be occupancy limits, social distancing, and temperature checks required.

Pools and in-person classes will not be allowed yet, but online exercise classes will still be in place for members.

Guests won’t be accepted nor will anyone be allowed to become a new member until further notice.

For those who have questions, they are asked to call 417-269-3282 or go to this website.