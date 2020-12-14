CoxHealth facility in Nixa opens its doors to the public

NIXA, Mo. — CoxHealth patients can go to appointments at the health care system’s new facility in Nixa on 501 N. Wilderness Road.

The 30,000 square-foot facility currently offers primary care, urgent care. Physical therapy will be provided at the Nixa location in January.

Lobby of new CoxHealth facility in Nixa

“As we have evaluated the needs of our region, something we have consistently heard from our patients is that they desire convenience when it comes to their health care,” says Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group. “This facility, the first of several we have slated to open in the coming months, is part of our effort to fulfill that need. Our patients have high expectations for their care, and we strive to meet them in every way that we can.”

Urgent care is offered daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Primary care will be offered at the times listed below:

Monday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday – Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More CoxHealth facilities are set to open in Ozark, Monett and Republic.

The new building in Nixa will replace the former CoxHealth Center Nixa location.