CoxHealth employee dies from COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. – A CoxHealth employee has died from COVID-19.

Marie Brumbaugh, a medical assistant in the Branson area, was only 40 years old.

According to a press release, “They do not know the source of the infection with certainty. There is a possibility she may have contracted the virus while caring for a patient undergoing routine clinic care unrelated to COVID-19. The patient needed to be unmasked for a short time during the course of treatment and tested positive for COVID-19 after the clinic visit. It is also possible she acquired it in the community as the prevalence has been high in and around Taney County. “