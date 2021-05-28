CoxHealth changes visitor policy for Mother and Baby units

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is making a change to its visitor policy for patients on Mother and Baby units.

Effective immediately, patients on Labor and Delivery and Postpartum units may have two visitors per day. One support person may remain with the patients 24/7 while they are in the hospital. The second visitor may also be present during the baby’s birth but will fall under the health system’s current visiting hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. after the mother transitions to postpartum status. The two visitors must be the same person for the duration of the hospitalization.

“This is an exciting moment and one we celebrate alongside our patients,” says Karen Kramer, Chief Hospital Officer and Incident Commander for COVID-19 response at CoxHealth. “We have not enjoyed the restrictions over the past months, but believe they were necessary to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Having a baby is a significant milestone, and it makes us very glad to be at this moment where it is safe to have more visitors with these patients at this pivotal time.”

The change affects CoxHealth’s maternity hospitals in Springfield, Branson, and Monett. Visitors must be at least 18 years old, remain masked at all times while on campus and pass a temperature and symptom screening.