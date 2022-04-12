BRANSON, Mo. — Nurses and doctors at CoxHealth breathed a sigh of relief when lights were turned off in a quiet COVID unit.

In a Facebook post, CoxHealth Branson said there are zero COVID patients to care for right now. However, the director of nursing, Adene Smith, said this is a happy time but the virus is still out there.

“This is one of the best days we’ve had in a really, really long time,” said Smith. “The doors to the unit are open, but the unit is dark and peaceful. It’s so much different than what we’ve witnessed for two years. I just couldn’t help but stop and walk-in and thank God for all the staff who have fought this battle against COVID. We know it’s not over — that we’ll still have cases — but let’s enjoy today and give thanks for our abundant blessings!”