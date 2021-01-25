CoxHealth announces plan to build a “super clinic” at Battlefield and 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth has announced that a new “super clinic” is coming to the intersection of Highway 65 and Battlefield Road.

A press release states this new clinic is part of its latest effort to combine care and convenience.

The clinic will feature urgent care, primary care, physical therapy, as well as on-site radiology and lab services in a 30,000-square-foot facility.

“We are very excited about this new project, which will offer care even closer to home for people in and around southeast Springfield,” says Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group. “We believe that this facility will give even more options for care that are convenient for our patients and allow us to serve them when and how they need us.”

Cox hopes to open the clinic by the end of 2021, with construction starting in the coming days.