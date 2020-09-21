CoxHealth and NARMC to open new medical facility in Harrison

HARRISON, Ark. – CoxHealth is teaming up with the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) to open a new medical facility in Harrison.

The new facility will take over the former Bear State Bank located at 1401 Hwy 65 North in Harrison, Arkansas.

When the building is complete in 2021, it will house various NARMC and CoxHealth practices, a press release says.

“The mission, vision and values of CoxHealth and NARMC are closely aligned. This relationship will provide patients in our region specialty care without the need for travel. Our common goal is to strengthen the sustainability of our hospital and the provision of quality care in our region,” says Vince Leist, President and CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

“We constantly look for places, and ways we can help patients throughout the region receive the care they need,” says Max Buetow, Vice President of Cox Medical Group. “This expansion and our work with NARMC are things we are very excited about. We believe they will result in a greater experience for our patients, and, ultimately, better health for the communities we serve.”

Cox recently opened a center in Harrison in August. That center will relocate to this new location. The new medical center is scheduled to open in Fall 2021.