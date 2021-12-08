CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield see significant uptick in COVID-19 patients

A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. More then half of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 positive, none of which are vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Both CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield are seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning.

CoxHealth has 76 COVID-19 patients systemwide currently, whereas two weeks ago, there were only around 40 patients.

“Please be aware of this as you make decisions regarding your and your family in the coming days and weeks. Crowded indoor spaces may not be the best place to be at this time. And if you can get a booster, please do so now to increase your level of protection,” Cox shared on Facebook.

Erik Frederick with Mercy Springfield said 48 COVID-19 positive patients are just in the Springfield hospital. He adds 14 of those are non-infectious.

48 COVID+ @MercySGF today. 14 non infectious. Numbers keep ticking up. Vaccinations are critical and readily available. Only 50% fully vaccinated in Greene County. https://t.co/FFmbNyMoxc — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) December 8, 2021

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s recovery dashboard shows as of December 7, there are 95 COVID-19 patients in Greene County hospitals. The Health Department is also seeing about 100 daily cases on a 7-day average.

The dashboard also says only 49.73% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. Again these numbers were last updated on Monday, December 7 and are subject to change.