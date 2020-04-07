CoxHealth accidentally prints and sends bills with wrong letterhead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth says patients across the Ozarks may get a bill in the mail from a clinic they did not receive treatment from.

A vendor error, according to CoxHealth, caused many bills from a variety of clinics to be printed on letterhead for Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute. No patient privacy data was breached.

The bills will be reprinted and mailed in the next few days and those who recieve one of these bills will get a call to let them know what had happened.

If any patient has questions, they are asked to call 417-269-4353.