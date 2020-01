BRANSON/MONETT, Mo. — Cox College is hoping to train more nurses to address the shortage happening all over the country.

The college is opening two satellite campuses: One in Branson, and one in Monett.

Both campuses will offer courses in Associate Science of Nursing.

Night and weekend classes will be available.

Branson is already home to a Cox Medical Center and a brand new hospital is under construction in Monett.

Classes will begin in Jan. 2021.