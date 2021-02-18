Cox South vacates emergency COVID-19 ICU due to low number of patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Cox South in Springfield is having a moment of celebration as the hospital vacated its emergency COVID-19 ICU Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards, the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped to 43, and only five critical.

This is a moment of celebration as we vacated the emergency Covid ICU. Our number of Covid patients at Cox South has dropped to 43, and only 5 critical. We are mindful of future worries, but for now, HERE COMES THE SUN! pic.twitter.com/57t2TvWweB — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) February 18, 2021

“We are mindful of future worries, but for now, HERE COMES THE SUN!” Edwards said.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,062 active cases of COVID-19.

Other numbers from the dashboard:

71 currently hospitalized

17 in critical care

42 Greene County residents hospitalized

The Health Department also says reported cases are down 48%.