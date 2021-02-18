Cox South vacates emergency COVID-19 ICU due to low number of patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Cox South in Springfield is having a moment of celebration as the hospital vacated its emergency COVID-19 ICU Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards, the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped to 43, and only five critical.
“We are mindful of future worries, but for now, HERE COMES THE SUN!” Edwards said.
According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,062 active cases of COVID-19.
Other numbers from the dashboard:
- 71 currently hospitalized
- 17 in critical care
- 42 Greene County residents hospitalized
The Health Department also says reported cases are down 48%.