BRANSON, Mo. — Early detection is key to surviving breast cancer. However, some women are not able to afford to get a mammogram. This is why Cox Branson is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) to offer free screenings to women who are underinsured.

The free screenings will be performed at the Women’s Center at Cox Branson on Wednesday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. To receive a free screening women must be at least 40 years old, have no current breast problems and it must have been at least one year since their last mammogram.

“This opportunity could potentially save the life of a woman in our community,” says Rachel Morgan, Imaging Navigator at Cox Branson. “Someone who might not have the means for this care will now have access and peace of mind through this event. We love this outreach partnership with BCFO.”

The Women’s Center is located on the fourth floor of the Outpatient Center at Cox Medical Center Branson. You can make an appointment by calling 417-348-8796.