SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is teaming up with Springfield-Greene County Libraries to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone 5 or older can get a shot and anyone getting a second shot will receive a $50 gift certificate.

Here is a list of dates and locations of the events:

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch, upstairs meeting room, 397 E. Central St.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m., Library Station Frisco Room, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway.

Monday, Feb. 28, 4-6 p.m., Willard Branch, 304 E. Jackson St.

Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.-noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch

Monday, March 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Fair Grove Branch, 81 S. Orchard Blvd.

Thursday, March 10, 5-7 p.m. Library Station Frisco Room

Monday, March 14, 4-6 p.m., Strafford Branch, 101 S. State Highway 125

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m.-noon, Midtown Carnegie Branch upstairs meeting room

Monday, March 21, 5-7 p.m. Republic Branch, 921 N. Lindsey Ave.,

Thursday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. Library Station Santa Fe Room

Friday, April 1, 3-5 p.m. Park Central Branch, 128 Park Central Square

No appointments are required. For more information, visit vaccine417.com, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211, or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.