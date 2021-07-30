COVID-19 vaccine rate in Greene County has dropped 8%: where you can get your vaccine this week

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the last week, 5,715 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Greene County residents.

This number is an 8% decrease from the previous week.

Director of Health Katie Towns says that one of the first concerns is to educate people on the health risks of contracting COVID-19 while unvaccinated.

“One of our top priorities is to educate and inform individuals of the health risks unvaccinated individuals face,” says Towns.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive the vaccine for the week of August 2-8

Monday, August 2

Strafford Branch Library (SGCHD) – 101 MO 125, Strafford from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 101 MO 125, Strafford from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Fair Grove Branch Library (SGCHD) – 81 S. Orchard Blvd, Fair Grove from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, August 3

Northpoint Church (SGCHD) – 3401 W Norton Rd from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 3401 W Norton Rd from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Springfield Cardinals (SGCHD) – 955 E Trafficway St from 5:35-7:35 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 4

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, August 5

Good Morning Springfield @ Delaware Elementary (SGCHD) – 1505 S. Delaware Ave from 7:30-9 a.m . The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 1505 S. Delaware Ave from 7:30-9 a.m The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Ozark Empire Fair (SGCHD) – 3001 N Grant Ave from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 3001 N Grant Ave from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Springfield Cardinals (SGCHD) – 955 E Trafficway St from 6:05-8:05 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Friday, August 6

Arc of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 1721 W Elfindale from 10:00 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 1721 W Elfindale from 10:00 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Ozark Empire Fair (SGCHD) – 3001 N Grant Ave from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 3001 N Grant Ave from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) AcompañARTE (SGCHD) – 1530 S Glenstone from 5-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, August 7

Hope and Anchor Church (JVCHC) – 2216 W College St from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 2216 W College St from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Springfield Fire Station #8 (SGCHD) – 1405 S Scenic Ave from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

– 1405 S Scenic Ave from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) C-Street Farmers Market (JVCHC) – 321 E Commercial St from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

– 321 E Commercial St from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Baptist Bible College (SGCHD) – 628 E Kearney St from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Sunday, August 8

Turning Point Church (JVCHC) – 1722 N National Ave from 2-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Tampa Clinic at 440 E. Tampa. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

A list of these events and additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

Although pre-registration is not required, individuals may make an appointment for a vaccine clinic at vaccine417.com.

Organizations interested in hosting a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov or call (417) 874-1211 for more information.