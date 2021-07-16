COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for the week of July 19 through July 25

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, over the past week, 1,505 Greene County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 215 — a 26% increase over the past week and the highest average since January 11.

As COVID-19 continues to spike around the state of Missouri, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and other organizations are offering several vaccine events for the week of July 19 through July 25.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for the week of July 19-25:

Tuesday, July 20

  • Connecting Grounds (SGCHD) – 3000 W. Chestnut Expwy from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Johnson & Johnson (18+)
  • Fulbright Springs (SGCHD) – 3693 N. Amelia Ave. from 6-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 21

  • Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, July 22

  • Central Assembly of God (SGCHD) – 1301 N. Boonville from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, July 23

  • The GLO Center (SGCHD) – 518 E. Commercial from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, July 24

  • Fire Station #5 (SGCHD) – 2750 W. Kearney from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Tie & Timber Beer Co. (SGCHD) – 1451 E. Cherry St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Tampa Clinic at 440 E. Tampa.

Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

