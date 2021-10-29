Covid-19 vaccine for kids moves toward final approval

Springfield, Mo. – Sara Barry is one of many mothers who has been waiting for the approval of a Covid-19 vaccine for children.

“I am really excited about it,” she stated. “Just counting the days until I could take my screaming child in to get her vaccine,” she joked.

Vaccinated herself for a year now, she has wanted to make sure her kids were protected as well. She may soon have that opportunity. On Friday, the FDA approving the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for kids ages 5 to 11. It still needs final CDC approval.

The dose will be about one-third the size of what grown ups get.

Sara said, “I am really comfortable and confident with it. My pediatrician’s office has been talking about it for a while now…It is coming down the pipe.” She continued, “I don’t want them to get measles, mumps, polio, Covid. None of it.”

But she makes up just 27% of parents who are planning to get their kids vaccinated off the bat. That statistic comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation and a recent poll it conducted of parents.

Many parents are concerned after hearing,. what the CDC calls, unfounded claims the vaccine could impact fertility.

Dr. Eric Rubin of the FDA, explained, “These vaccines have been evaluated in a variety of studies before they made it to the clinic. And they have now been given to many millions of people.” he added, “There is no evidence of any adverse affect on fertility of these vaccines.”

Some parents have also wondered why they should bother with vaccinating their kids, since health experts have observed that Covid symptoms tend to be milder in children to begin with. Mercy Springfield reminds parents that prevention is better than treatment. While the risk of serious illnesses is indeed lower for kids, it doesn’t mean young ones can’t become sick whatsoever. The CDC says nearly hundred children across the country have died of Covid in the past year.