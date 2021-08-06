COVID-19 vaccine drives at Hammons Field saw 67 people vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 67 students and their families received a COVID-19 vaccine at the “Knock COVID Out of the Park” events hosted at Hammons Field on August 3rd and 5th.

Springfield Public Schools says the events were a hit.

Every student who was vaccinated at the events received two free tickets to that night’s Cardinals game.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Friday that 50 percent of Greene County residents now have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When Springfield Public Schools students head back to school on August 23rd, they will be in the buildings five days a week and required to wear masks.

