COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned at Springfield-Greene County Libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinic at two Springfield-Greene County Libraries.

The first clinic will be on September 8 from 3-4 p.m. at the Library Station, 2535 North Kansas Expressway. If you can’t make that clinic, the next clinic is held the next day, September 9, from 3-5 p.m. at Library Center, 4653 South Campbell Ave.

Pfizer and Moderna will be available, with both vaccines require two doses. Health care workers at the event will provide information on when and where the individual can receive their second dose.

Immunocompromised individuals who are eligible for a third dose can also receive these at the clinics. Forms will be required to show they meet the immunocompromised conditions criteria. To find the forms visit the vaccine417 site, or paper forms will be available at the clinic.

Third-shot boosters will not be provided for individuals who do not meet the criteria since they haven’t been approved.

Walk-ins are always welcome, but if you want to save some time register, online at www.vaccine417.com or call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

If you pre-register, bring your ID. Individuals age 12-17 are recommended to have a parent/guardian present. A consent form signed by a parent or guardian will be accepted.