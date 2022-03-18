SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will conduct free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Springfield-Greene County Libraries.

Missouri residents ages 5 or older can attend the following events:

Monday, March 21, 5-7 p.m. Republic Branch, 921 N. Lindsey Ave.

Thursday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. Library Station Santa Fe Room

Friday, April 1, 3-5 p.m. Park Central Branch, 128 Park Central Square

Individuals getting their first or second dose vaccines will receive a $50 gift certificate.

There is no appointment required.

For more information, visit vaccine417.com, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.