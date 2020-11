SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A community testing event will be hosted at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

This event will be from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services partnered with the Missouri National Guard to host the testing.

Individuals can register online for the event.