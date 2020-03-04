COVID-19 task force formed by local health department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is launching a COVID-19 task force.

It will be made up of leaders who represent different areas of the community such as educators, first responders, and health care professionals.

The task force will be reviewing plans they have for illnesses like the flu and applying them to COVID-19.

Kathryn Wall, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says the main goal of this task force is to make sure the public knows that the city is taking this virus seriously.

“This is focused on preparation, this is really ahead of this response,” Wall said. “And we certainly hope this is not a response that we’ll need to have any time soon. I would reiterate that again we do not have any cases of COVID-19 in our community at this time. This is really just making sure that we are prepared as possible if this were to emerge.”

