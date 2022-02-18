SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in Greene County is declining, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, bringing the seven-day rolling average less than 100 cases for the first time since mid-December.

Aaron Schekorra, the Public Information Officer for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, tweeted Friday morning that the average number of COVID-19 cases being diagnosed per day is now 98.7. The 42% decline over the past week marks the first time that number has been less than 100 since December 17, according to Schekorra.

At one point in late January 2022, the seven-day rolling average was 770 cases per day.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Recovery Dashboard shows there are 168 people are in the hospital in Greene County. The dashboard is updated at noon each day and was last updated Thursday, February 17.

53.37% of eligible residents in Greene County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just more than 58% are partially vaccinated.

Springfield-Greene County Libraries are partnering with the health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the beginning of April. Anyone who gets their first or second shot will receive a $50 gift card.

This week, the health department also launched a new program to provide businesses with tools to combat respiratory disease outbreaks. The department is reporting 1,486 cases of the flu so far this season.