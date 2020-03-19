COVID-19 leaving local community members unemployed and struggling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Whether businesses shut down or not, people are struggling to make ends meet during this COVID-19 outbreak.

In Branson, Anna Stalevski works five jobs, four of which are self-employed, and she has felt COVID-19’s impact firsthand.

Stalevski works in social media marketing, event marketing, photography, and interpreting.

She started losing clients back in February, and it’s only gotten worse.

Anna now has zero appointments scheduled through May because everything was canceled. At this moment, she is a mother of two with no income.

Stalevski, self-employed, says, “my children have a lot of therapy appointments every week with muscular disorders and autism and that type of thing. So, my life has been work and their therapy appointments, and, you know, no reason to have the internet at home. Well, now they’re going to have online school and no internet at home and no money to get it.”

Anna says there are thousands of self-employed workers in the same boat as her. Fortunately for Anna, a woman bought her and her family some food yesterday.

Kathy Sillas-Rodriguez,63, who was recently laid off, says, “I’m 63 years old. It would be rather hard for me to go out and try another job. People don’t want to hire people at 63. I’ve been at golden corral for 16 years, and I’ve been driving the school bus for 25 years.”

Kathy Sillas-Rodriguez says she faced a double whammy yesterday when she was laid off from both of her jobs.

Sillas-Rodriguez is now struggling to find a new job.