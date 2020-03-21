COVID-19 is one of the many challenges farmers are facing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those working in agriculture are not immune to how COVID-19 is affecting the economy.

While many farmers don’t struggle with finding ways to social distance themselves,

Many others are worried about grain and cattle market drops and how they plan to pay for next year’s crops.

Blake Hurst, the president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, says farmers have never seen so many challenges hit farmers all at once.

“When you add all the things together,” Hurst said. “Have we had poor markets before? Sure. Have we had a financial crisis before? Sure.

“Have we ever had threats to our labor supply, have we ever had all of those things at the same time? Well no we haven’t. So I guess we’re going to find out just how flexible and resilient our system is.”

Hurst says it’s not just agriculture, but rural areas in general. A lack of broadband internet in some.

Areas of the state take away the option for virtual hospital visits, as well as online schooling for students.

Hurst says despite layoffs, there is not a shortage of food, however, there are concerns about having enough workers to process it and get it where it needs to go.

“We’re seeing a huge drop in restaurant consumption of food,” Hurst said. “About 50% of all food is eaten outside of the home. That food is gone except for drive-thru and roadside pick, so all that demand is going to be shifted to grocery stores so we’re going to have to figure out how to change that typically would have gone to Applebee’s or your local steakhouse and get it in the grocery store, so a lot of challenges.”

Blake says farmers are also concerned about how COVID-19 could affect their health too, with the average age of a farmer in the U.S. around 58 years old.