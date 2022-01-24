COVID-19 in Springfield: Mercy hospital sees fewer quarantined workers Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hospital leaders continue to share the latest COVID-19 numbers via social media. Monday’s (1/24/22) update brings a hint of good news, as Mercy’s Chief Administrative Officer tweeted the hospital has fewer quarantined coworkers.
Erik Frederick shared Mercy Springfield has 108 COVID-19 positive patients Monday. He said new projections show a lower peak in cases, which Mercy expects next week.
Steve Edwards, President and CEO at CoxHealth was not as optimistic in his Monday social media update. Edwards shared CoxHealth is still reporting record levels of COVID-19, with 184 patients at Cox hospitals sick with the virus. Edwards said the system has lost 64 patients so far in January.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows the seven-day average is 771 COVID-19 cases per day. 52.62% of eligible people in Greene County have been fully vaccinated.