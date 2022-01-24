COVID-19 in Springfield: Mercy hospital sees fewer quarantined workers Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hospital leaders continue to share the latest COVID-19 numbers via social media. Monday’s (1/24/22) update brings a hint of good news, as Mercy’s Chief Administrative Officer tweeted the hospital has fewer quarantined coworkers.

108 COVID+ @MercySGF. 31 non-infectious. 16 COVID+ at regional hospitals. Total of 155 in the system. Starting the week with good news. Quarantined co-workers at 244 down from 337 Friday. New projections show a lower peak which we should see next week. https://t.co/E1SPXhE8us — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) January 24, 2022

Erik Frederick shared Mercy Springfield has 108 COVID-19 positive patients Monday. He said new projections show a lower peak in cases, which Mercy expects next week.

Steve Edwards, President and CEO at CoxHealth was not as optimistic in his Monday social media update. Edwards shared CoxHealth is still reporting record levels of COVID-19, with 184 patients at Cox hospitals sick with the virus. Edwards said the system has lost 64 patients so far in January.

184 Covid+ inpatients.



CoxHealth Covid lab testing results over time. Record levels.



For those that continue say this is just a cold, it can be, especially with vaccinations. But, without vaccinations, it can still be deadly, we have sadly lost 64 Covid patients this month. pic.twitter.com/YCw3QZc4bR — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 24, 2022

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows the seven-day average is 771 COVID-19 cases per day. 52.62% of eligible people in Greene County have been fully vaccinated.