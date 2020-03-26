Covid-19 impacts local childcare providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kristin Boyle has operated in-home childcare for 13 years.

“I have a total of seven families that I care for some full-time some part-time,” said Boyle.

Under Greene County’s new Stay-At-Home Order, childcare operations can remain open.

The goal is to allow essential workers the opportunity to continue working.

Boyle says her business has not been affected too much by the changes.

However, she says she knows this isn’t the case for many others.

“I know just within the last week one provider who lost four of her six kids she was caring for,” said Boyle. “I know another provider who has lost so many children that she thinks she’s going to have to close.”

Boyle says with the stay-at-home order some daycares will now be putting out more money then they’ll receive.

“We’re having to put in so many extra hours,” said Boyle.

She says she spends hours sanitizing her business.

“I think we’re going to end up losing a lot of in-home daycares by the time this is over,” said Boyle. “They can’t afford to keep doing it when they have half the number of kids they normally have.”

She says she’s made some changes.

“Several weeks ago I stopped allowing parents inside my house anymore,” said Boyle.

Boyle says she does the child-exchange at her door to protect the other children and her own family.

“I take temperatures at the door when the kids come in and wash their hands,” said Boyle.

Missouri Childcare Providers remind parents to keep your child home if they’re sick.