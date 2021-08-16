COVID-19 has changed the way people work out

OZARK, Mo. – Gyms are adapting after many people turned to the home workout setting during the pandemic. At-home workout equipment became a popular purchase.

Local gyms are seeing different results.

Personal Trainer at XFit in Springfield, Leah Mawdsley, said that they have not noticed much change in their membership rates.

“It’s probably picked up a bit just from being locked down,” Mawsdley said.

The owner of Evolution Fitness in Ozark, Matt Scott, said they did lose a few members during the pandemic.

“They were concerned about being around people,” Scott said.

However, both gyms said doing home workouts and going to the gym could be a good solution.

Mawdsley said the gym provides an accountability aspect to workouts.

“When you get a connection with another human being, there is this thing that is better than motivation, which is inspiration,” Mawdsley said.

For anyone solely working out at home, Scott said it’s critical they know how to get a full workout in.

“It’s paramount that you work your muscles from every angle,” Scott said. “What happens is if we just work certain areas, we create imbalances, and those imbalances will lead to injury.”

Both gyms are still taking COVID-19 precautions to make sure their equipment is clean to use.

Mawdsley and Scott said their personal trainers are there to help answer any health questions.