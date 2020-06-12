COVID-19 exposures have occurred in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene County Health Department says there have been some community exposures from individuals from the same family group.

Here is a list of the places the people who tested positive visited:

Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 6 p.m. (one family member, infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, June 8: Walgreens at 1050 US 60 in Republic around 3 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, one masked, one not)

Monday, June 8: Price Cutter at 1013 US 60 in Republic around 4:30 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, both not masked)

Tuesday, June 9: Price Cutter at 4228 S. National Ave. around 3 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, both masked)

Those who were at these places at these times are considered at low risk and are asked to monitor their symptoms.

The health department says there is no need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.