SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council approved an emergency bill to expand the city’s current COVID-19 contact tracing inside Springfield Public Schools.

“We can’t say enough how much we appreciate our relationship with the health department,” said Jean Grabeel, director of health services at Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

Kathryn Wall with the health department says this addition is in response to SPS extending in-person school days to four days a week for grades K8.

“So we do know that there’s been more of that need for contact tracing and unfortunately from a community standpoint, we have had more cases,” said Wall.

Grabeel said this additional fund will add these trained professionals who can identify contacts beyond school as well.

“Working with those that will be outside that nucleus of that household itself,” said Grabeel. “So other contacts that they might have that would not be related to the school district.”

Along with the emergency bill approval: